2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 booked, 1459 arrested in 25 days: FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) Oct 02:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.271.5 million on 2,205 electricity thieves caught during 25 days of a campaign against pilferage.



FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that it had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special directions of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 25 days of the campaign, teams of the company had caught 2,205 power pilferers from its eight districts.



The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.271.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 6.183 million in addition to getting Rs.102.9 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also lodged cases against 2124 accused whereas the police had arrested 1459 electricity thieves so far, he added.



Giving more details, the spokesman said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 786 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.95.6 million on them under the head of 2.1 million detection units.



In Jhang district, FESCO teams caught 202 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.33.1 million under 772,000 detection units.



Similarly, 226 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company fined power pilferers Rs.29.1 million under 735,000 detection units.



He further said that 267 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.25.8 million under 769,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 61 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.8.745 million for 165,000 detection units.



FESCO teams also caught 238 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined Rs.23.4 million for 493,000 detection units. In Sargodha district, 238 cases of electricity theft were detected.

Hence, a fine of Rs.28.7 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 598,000 detection units.

FESCO teams also caught 163 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and imposed a fine of Rs.22.2 million for 435,000 detection units, the spokesman added.



Responding to a question, he said 35 power pilferers were nabbed during last 24 hours and the company had imposed a total fine of Rs.4.032 million under 92,000 detection units besides cutting of their connections.