2209 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab during July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2209 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in the last month of July, MEPCO official said on Monday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.

6 million electricity units during the last month.

A sum of over Rs 66.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 449 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the spokesman added.