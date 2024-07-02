Open Menu

220kg Dead Meat Seized, One Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

220kg dead meat seized, one arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s task force foiled an attempt to supply dead meat in markets here on Tuesday.

The special meat safety task force set up a picket near Chak No 259-RB and intercepted a suspected

vehicle and during search, it found 220 kg meat of dead animals which was being transported to hotels

in the city.

The task force caught an accused and handed over to the police.

Later, the team discarded the meat after impounding the vehicle (FDM-4995).

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Vehicle Market

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

3 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan