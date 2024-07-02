220kg Dead Meat Seized, One Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s task force foiled an attempt to supply dead meat in markets here on Tuesday.
The special meat safety task force set up a picket near Chak No 259-RB and intercepted a suspected
vehicle and during search, it found 220 kg meat of dead animals which was being transported to hotels
in the city.
The task force caught an accused and handed over to the police.
Later, the team discarded the meat after impounding the vehicle (FDM-4995).
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM given guard of honor on arrival for a two-day Tajikistan visit5 minutes ago
-
Ulema’s role indispensable for promoting unity, brotherhood, peace in country: Salik6 minutes ago
-
KIIR Chief expresses sorrow over demise of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's mother26 minutes ago
-
PBF demands reduction in tube-well tariff35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends successful operations of security forces against terrorists in KPK35 minutes ago
-
Five illegal housing schemes sealed35 minutes ago
-
Monitoring of NGOs in Tharparkar underway to ensure effective service delivery: ADC-I45 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of sports journalists in promoting youth activities45 minutes ago
-
Trailer-Car collision in Sahiwal killed 4, injured one45 minutes ago
-
Wani calls Indian development claim in IIOJK as hoax45 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan for accelerating solarization of Agri-tube wells46 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed55 minutes ago