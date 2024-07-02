220kg dead meat seized, one arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s task force foiled an attempt to supply dead meat in markets here on Tuesday.

The special meat safety task force set up a picket near Chak No 259-RB and intercepted a suspected

vehicle and during search, it found 220 kg meat of dead animals which was being transported to hotels

in the city.

The task force caught an accused and handed over to the police.

Later, the team discarded the meat after impounding the vehicle (FDM-4995).

A case has been registered against the accused.