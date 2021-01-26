221 cases registered during last two days following policy of free registration of crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police registered 221 cases at various police stations of Islamabad during last two days following policy of free registration of crime.

As per directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the police have adopted zero tolerance policy against those involved in delay of registration of crime cases.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar reviewed the phone calls data of Rescue 15 about crime incidents. He thoroughly reviewed the crime data of last quarter of 2020 and directed for immediate registration of FIRs on reported crime cases.

He said that Islamabad police would not compromise on its policy regarding immediate and free registration of crime and to take stern action against those involved in delaying the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

It was told that 221 FIRs have been registered during last two days following this review by DIG (Operations) while process was underway for registration of other cases.

The DIG (Operations) said that a complaint cell would be established for registration of complaints and a cell number would be provided to citizens for messages or calls on it.

He said that comprehensive measures would be ensured for prevention of crime and ensure arrest of anti-social elements.

He said that it is responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and ensure justice to them at their door steps. Every possible effort would be made to accomplish this responsibility, he added.