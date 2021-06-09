221 criminals arrested during last month

The police arrested 98 gangs of criminals and arrested their 221 members involved in robbery and burglary during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 98 gangs of criminals and arrested their 221 members involved in robbery and burglary during the last month.

During the operations against gangs, City Division Police arrested 31 gangs, Cantt 12, Civil Lines six, President Division Police 24, Iqbal Town 15 while Model Town Division Police arrested 10 gangs.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani said more than 70 cases had been traced against the accusedduring the interrogation while 134 criminals were also found to have previous record inserious crimes.