221 criminals held in last week, looted items worth millions recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested 221 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, cars and bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 221 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, cars and bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that 36 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested.

Police arrested 29 absconders during the same period. A total of 13 accused were held for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 5.062 kilogram hashish, 1.532 kilogram heroin,26 wine bottle were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 13 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols and 53 rounds from them.

Moreover, Police nabbed 129 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.

