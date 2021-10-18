221 new COVID-19 cases reported from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during the last 24 hours, 221 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from across the province out of which 112 from Lahore.

In a press statement, he said that 23 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 13 in Faisalabad and Multan, 10 in Sargodha, 5 in Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Mianwali and Gujrat, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Pakpattan respectively.

Baloch said that so far, the total number of cases has reached 437,807 besides, 415,506 patients had fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,839 till date.

In the last 24 hours, 9 deaths including 3 in Lahore have been reported in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 17,121 tests have been conducted making a total of 7,703,546 tests, he added.

P&SHD Secretary said that in the same period 447,338 people have been vaccinated in the province, getting a total to 55,321,535 people coverage overall in Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positivity of coronavirus was recorded at 1.3 per cent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.9 per cent, 1.3 per cent in Rawalpindi, 1.0 per cent in Faisalabad, 1.5 per cent in Multan and 0.4 per cent in Gujranwala.