UrduPoint.com

221 New COVID-19 Cases Reported From Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

221 new COVID-19 cases reported from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during the last 24 hours, 221 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from across the province out of which 112 from Lahore.

In a press statement, he said that 23 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 13 in Faisalabad and Multan, 10 in Sargodha, 5 in Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Mianwali and Gujrat, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Pakpattan respectively.

Baloch said that so far, the total number of cases has reached 437,807 besides, 415,506 patients had fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,839 till date.

In the last 24 hours, 9 deaths including 3 in Lahore have been reported in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 17,121 tests have been conducted making a total of 7,703,546 tests, he added.

P&SHD Secretary said that in the same period 447,338 people have been vaccinated in the province, getting a total to 55,321,535 people coverage overall in Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positivity of coronavirus was recorded at 1.3 per cent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.9 per cent, 1.3 per cent in Rawalpindi, 1.0 per cent in Faisalabad, 1.5 per cent in Multan and 0.4 per cent in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Sheikhupura Mianwali Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.