221 Raids Conducted On Hideouts Of Drug Dealers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, police are in action for a drug-free Punjab and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in all districts of the province.
A Punjab police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 221 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. Over 44 suspects involved in drug trade were arrested and 66 cases were registered. Over 35 kilos of charas, one and a half kgs of heroin and other drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused.
According to the spokesperson, during the last 23 days, more than 12,000 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers in various districts including Lahore. Over 5,760 cases were registered against drug dealers and 5,280 accused were arrested. Over 3,973 kg of charas, more than 21 kg of ice, 500 kg of opium and 42132 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that RPOs, DPOs should monitor the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and punish the accused.
