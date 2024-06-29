2,210 degrees awarded at fifth GCWUS convocation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The fifth convocation of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held here today. The ceremony took place at G2-Marquee, in which Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Pro. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi congratulated the students for completing their degree and advised them to share their knowledge with society. She said that after getting the degree, girls should serve the country instead of sitting at home. She thanked the chief guest, Sialkot Chamber and Women Chamber presidents, members of syndicate, vice chancellors of public and private universities, alumni members, district administration, Rescue 1122 and other guests for participating in the convocation.

She presented a detailed annual report on academic and research achievements of the university, development work on Imam Bibi Campus and educational and research projects.

Degrees were awarded to 1542 female students of BS session 2017-21, 344 female students of MA/MSC session 2019-21 and 344 female students of MS 2018-20 and 2019-21 in the convocation.

A total of 2,210 female students were awarded degrees in the fifth convocation, in which 29 gold medals, 29 silver medals and one Allama Iqbal medal were also awarded.

The ceremony was attended by PMLNN MPA Faisal Ikram, Gulnaz Shujat Pasha, Member Syndicate Dr. Maryam Nouman, Faisal Manzoor, Khawaja Masood (Chairman Forward Sport)s, Dawood Sair, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique. Vice Chancellor University of Mianwali Prof. Dr. Islamullah, Vice Chancellor University of Okara Dr. Muhammad Wajid, Former Minister of education and Vice Chancellor University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, Khawaja Safdar Medical College Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood along with chamber members, government colleges principals, representatives of security agencies, media representatives, heads of academic and administrative departments.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas and Incharge Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood awarded the degrees to the students of their respective faculties.

The VC appreciated the efforts of Controller Malik Gulshan Aslam and the team and other management committee members and congratulated them for holding a successful convocation.