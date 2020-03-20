UrduPoint.com
2,211 Drivers Without Licenses Fined During Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 2,211 amateur drivers during the last two months for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 2,211 amateur drivers during the last two months for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said.

He said that TP is also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 2,211 persons were fined for driving bikes and cars without licenses during the last two months and the sole purpose was to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The education wing of ITP also educated thousands of road users during this period while several bikes and cars were impounded at various police stations.

The spokesman said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

He also directed the education wing of Islamabad police to provide safety tips and awareness about rules to the road users. The SSP (Traffic) has also appealed the citizens not to allow their family members to drive vehicles or bikes without licenses.

