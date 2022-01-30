UrduPoint.com

2,212 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

2,212 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 2,212 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday while 12 people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 476,466, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,148 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 1,221 cases, while two cases was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, another two in Bahawalnagar, 101 in Bahawalpur, two in Bhakkar, seven in Chakwal, 3 in Chineot, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan,126 in Faisalabad,46 in Gujranwala,18 in Gujrat,20 in Hafizabad, 12 in Jhang, 14 in Jhelum, 25 in Kasur, 14 in Khanewal, eight in Khushab, four in Layyah, seven in Lodharan, eight in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Mianwali, 86 in Multan, 10 in Nankana Sahib, nine in Narowal, 11 in Okara, two in Pakpatan, two in Rajanpur, 268 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Rahimyar Khan, five in Sahiwal ,24 in Sargodha, 14 in Sheikhupura, two in Toba Tek Singh, six in Vehari and 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 9,509,580 tests for COVID-19 so far while 437,747 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

15 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

15 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>