2,212 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 2,212 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday while 12 people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 476,466, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,148 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 1,221 cases, while two cases was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, another two in Bahawalnagar, 101 in Bahawalpur, two in Bhakkar, seven in Chakwal, 3 in Chineot, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan,126 in Faisalabad,46 in Gujranwala,18 in Gujrat,20 in Hafizabad, 12 in Jhang, 14 in Jhelum, 25 in Kasur, 14 in Khanewal, eight in Khushab, four in Layyah, seven in Lodharan, eight in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Mianwali, 86 in Multan, 10 in Nankana Sahib, nine in Narowal, 11 in Okara, two in Pakpatan, two in Rajanpur, 268 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Rahimyar Khan, five in Sahiwal ,24 in Sargodha, 14 in Sheikhupura, two in Toba Tek Singh, six in Vehari and 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 9,509,580 tests for COVID-19 so far while 437,747 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.