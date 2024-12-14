222 Accused Arrested For Selling Poisonous Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Lahore police arrested 222 accused of selling poisonous liquor and recovered thousands of liters of liquor this year.
DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran has said that Lahore Police raided suspected areas, destroyed several liquor factories and seized a large quantity of poisonous liquor. He said that so far this year, 66,505 liters of liquor have been recovered, 3,864 cases have been registered against the accused in different police stations of the city, 3,966 people involved in the nefarious business of illegal liquor have been sent to jail.
Faisal Kamran said that toxic chemicals used in raw liquor often prove fatal, the supply of illegal and toxic liquor increases during Christmas and New Year, additional checkpoints and checkpoints have been set up to prevent the supply of illegal liquor.
The DIG Operations appealed to the public to help us by reporting suspicious activity, public cooperation is the most effective means of eliminating social evils.
