222 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

222 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 222 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees including gold ornaments, cars and bikes.

According to a police spokesman, 33 accused were arrested for involvement in dacoity/ robbery, burglary and car theft cases while 30 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, police held 33 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 17.550 kilogram hashish, 10.591 kilogram heroin and 307 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 23 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 22 pistols, one gun and 92 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 103 other wanted accused held for their alleged involvement in 54 crime cases of various nature.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.

