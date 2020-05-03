UrduPoint.com
222 New Corona Cases With 08 Deaths Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:00 PM

222 new corona cases with 08 deaths reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :A total of 222 new cases of coronavirus infection with eight deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhutnkwa on Sunday.

According to details released by health department KP, the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the province has reached to 3129.

The total number of deaths due to pandemic has reached to 180, while the number of recovered patients is 811.

On Sunday, about 83 patients have recovered from the illness. The number of total active cases getting treatment in KP is 2138.

