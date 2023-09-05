Open Menu

222 Power Pilferers Nabbed During August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have nabbed 222 power pilferers from various parts of its Jhang and Toba Tek Singh circles during August 2023

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO teams conducted surprise checking of FESCO lines in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh circles and succeeded in detecting power theft at 222 sites during August 2023.

The power pilferers were using various methods to steal electricity and the FESCO had imposed a total fine of Rs.19.7 million on them besides removing their electricity supply meters.

Criminal cases were also got registered against the power pilferers while further action was under progress, he added.

