222 suspected criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 222 suspected criminals including members of nine gangs involved in robbery, burglary, cattle theft and motorcycle theft and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 20.9 million from them and handed over to the victims after legal proceedings.

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed said the Primary responsibility of the police was to protect the lives and property of people; therefore, all available resources should be used to arrest the criminal elements.

He expressed these views while reviewing the performance of the police during the month of January, here on Saturday.