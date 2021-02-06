UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

222 Suspected Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

222 suspected criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 222 suspected criminals including members of nine gangs involved in robbery, burglary, cattle theft and motorcycle theft and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 20.9 million from them and handed over to the victims after legal proceedings.

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed said the Primary responsibility of the police was to protect the lives and property of people; therefore, all available resources should be used to arrest the criminal elements.

He expressed these views while reviewing the performance of the police during the month of January, here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Police Robbery January Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

31 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

13 minutes ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.