222,007 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As many as 222,007 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 162,862 citizens have been given the first dose while 33,003 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 16,372 health workers were also given first dose while 9,770 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 18 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.