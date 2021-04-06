2221 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 2221 cases of coronavirus with 88 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2221 cases of coronavirus with 88 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 235,569 while death toll 6,675 and total recoveries 196,985.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1172 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 15 in Kasur, 28 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 227 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum, 2 in Chakwal, 76 in Gujranwala, 4 in Hafizabad, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 35 in Sialkot, 9 in Narowal, 36 in Gujrat, 7 in Mandi Bahaudin, 108 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 2 in Rajanpur, 4 in Layyah, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Vehari, 98 in Faisalabad, 45 in Chiniot, 20 in Toba Tek Singh, 49 in Jhang, 40 in Raheem Yar Khan, 59 in Sargodha, 8 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 10 in Lodhran, 45 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Okara, 19 in Pakpattan and 24 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health department has so far conducted 3,949,413 tests for COVID-19.

The department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health Care department urged the citizens.