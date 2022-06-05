UrduPoint.com

2223 Liters Adulterated Milk Disposed Off By PFA

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Director General Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday a comprehensive crackdown was launched against adulterated milk seller mafia in the city.

According to PFA sources, special task team visited 70 milk shops in the city at different locations and found 23 milk shops selling adulterated milk.

The team collected 2223 liters milk which was not fit to drink, adulterated and disposed off after taking its lactoscan test.

A senior official of PFA team said on that occasion that PFA according to its responsibility would never allow anyone to play with precious lives of the citizens and raids would continue to discourage the adulterated milk sellers.

