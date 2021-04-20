UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22,285 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

22,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :With 210 new cases reported during the last 24 hours in the city, the number of totals COVID 19 infected patients reached to 22,285 including 20,546 from to Rawalpindi and 1739 from other districts.

According to data issued by the District Health Authority, "Presently 206 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 31 admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 21 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 125 in Institute of Urology, 21 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Hearts international hospital and two in district headquarter hospital.

" The report showed that among patients reported during last 24 hours, 46 belonged to Rawal Town, 52 to Potohar town, 33 to Rawalpindi Cantt, 13 to Gujar Khan, 22 to Taxila, 12 to Kahuta, eight to Murree, 10 to Kalar Syeda, three to Kotli sattian, three to Islamabad,two to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahuddin and Vehari.

Only seven patient have been died during the last 24 hours including six from Rawalpindi and one from another district, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Chakwal Vehari Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

5 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

10 minutes ago

DC inspects sugar stocks in city

2 seconds ago

Belarus Seeks Normal Relations With US But Will Re ..

4 seconds ago

Japanese Gov't May Soon Consider Declaring Second ..

21 minutes ago

French Secretary of State Refutes Claims Sputnik V ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.