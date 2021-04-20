22,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :With 210 new cases reported during the last 24 hours in the city, the number of totals COVID 19 infected patients reached to 22,285 including 20,546 from to Rawalpindi and 1739 from other districts.

According to data issued by the District Health Authority, "Presently 206 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 31 admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 21 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 125 in Institute of Urology, 21 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Hearts international hospital and two in district headquarter hospital.

" The report showed that among patients reported during last 24 hours, 46 belonged to Rawal Town, 52 to Potohar town, 33 to Rawalpindi Cantt, 13 to Gujar Khan, 22 to Taxila, 12 to Kahuta, eight to Murree, 10 to Kalar Syeda, three to Kotli sattian, three to Islamabad,two to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahuddin and Vehari.

Only seven patient have been died during the last 24 hours including six from Rawalpindi and one from another district, he added.