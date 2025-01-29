223 arrested over violation of kite flying act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore police registered 222 cases and arrested 223 people over violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act

The police also confiscated 3,704 kites and 224 spools of string from the law violators.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Wednesday kite flying was an offence and strict action would be continue against the law violators.

The CCPO ordered for implementing zero-tolerance policy regarding production and sale of twine used for flying kite.