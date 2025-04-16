Open Menu

223 Heavy And Light Transport Vehicles Seized During Crackdown On Traffic Violations: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 10:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 831 actions have been taken against fancy number plates, tinted windows, and other illegal modifications, while 223 heavy and light transport vehicles (HTVs and LTVs) have been seized.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles has been recommended, while the registration of 174 vehicles has been temporarily suspended and conditionally released through MVIs under specific conditions, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the crackdown on traffic violations will continue without discrimination, and all relevant institutions are actively playing their role in the process.

He said that actions will continue to ensure public safety, uphold the rule of law, and maintain order in the city, with no concessions for those who violate the law.

He said that all resources are being utilized to improve the traffic system and provide a safe environment for citizens. Vehicles operating without fitness certificates pose a threat to public safety. Therefore, all citizens should respect the law and ensure their vehicles are on the road with complete documentation, including valid fitness certificates and registration.

