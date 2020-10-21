223 sahulat bazaars made functional in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :On the direction of Prime Minister, the Punjab government has made fully functional 223 Sahulat bazaars across the province to ensure availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, at discounted rates.

This was briefed during the daily review meeting on price control chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. Additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of the food and Industries department, Chairman PITB, and Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting whereas all other divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video conferencing. The meeting reviewed steps to control prices and availability of eatables, particularly flour and sugar.

The Chief Secretary told the participants that establishment of Sahulat bazaars aimed to provide relief to the common man as well as to normalize prices in the open market. As many as 396 Sahulat bazaars would be set up throughout the province under the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, he maintained.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to personally supervise the auction process at fruits and vegetable markets, besides keeping an eye on the entire supply chain to curb hoarding. Asking the officers to deal hoarders with an iron hand, he said those fleecing consumers deserved no leniency.

He remarked that for the permanent solution to the problem of price-hike, a complete system of supply chain management would have to be devised and for this, the Agriculture and related departments would have to work for year-round forecasting and an increase in production. The Prime Minister had also issued clear directions in this regard, he added.

The Chief Secretary directed that monitoring and reporting in the process of price control be further improved and special attention be paid to increase the number of inspections. He also sought a detailed report from the Food Secretary on the monitoring of flour mills.