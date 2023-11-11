Open Menu

223 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 06:25 PM

223 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed fine on 223 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The price control magistrates imposed fine on 223 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday the price control magistrate inspected 1,745 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars across the district and found 223 shopkeepers involved in profiteering in addition to not displaying the rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs. 2.142 million fine on them and warned to send them behind bars if they did not mend their ways.

