223 stranded Pakistanis arrive city in special flight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 223 stranded Pakistani passengers reached at Multan International Airport from Jeddah in a special fight, here on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Special Assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Anari and MPA Saleem Labar welcomed the passengers.

According to district administration, the passengers underwent registration process in a special counter at the airport which was established by Health Department. Similarly, the passengers luggage was also disinfected at the airport.

The passengers were shifted to quarantine of their own choice, at government facility or hotel. Those who wished to isolate themselves in hotels, would pay their expenses by themselves.

However, the other passengers were being sent to Labour Welfare Complex Quarantine Centre.

Officials of Civil Defence, Rescue-1122 and health department were deputed at the quarantine centre. The samples of the passengers would be taken within next 48 hours.

Similarly, the Flight SV-3800, with 22 member crew returned back to Jeddah.