Open Menu

22,300 Driving Licences Issued November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

22,300 driving licences issued November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan made record increase in issuance of driving licences from 3,000 to 22,000 per month during the last six months.

According to the data, issued by a spokesperson for the RPO here on Wednesday, the department issued 3,244 driving licences in June, 3,710 in July, 6,478 in August, 16,492 in September, 13,313 in October while 22,300 licences were issued in November.

This notable increase highlights the commitment of the Multan Regional Police to enhancing public convenience and promoting road safety.

Related Topics

Multan Police Road June July August September October November From

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

19 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

39 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan