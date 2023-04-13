UrduPoint.com

2,233 Persons Hired In WAPDA During 2018-2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 2,233 persons have been recruited on both contract and regular basis in the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) since 2018 to 2021.

According to official data, some 1,690 employees were recruited on regular and 543 on contract basis during the said period, while 25 advisors were also hired on contract.

The said employees were recruited in various grades�from BS 20 to BS1. Some four person were recruited in BS 20, 15 in BS-19, 38 in BS-18, 267 in BS-17, 74 in BS-16, 164 in BS-15. Similarly, 104 persons were hired in BS-14, 6 in BS-13, 3 in BS-12, 63 in BS-11, 161 in BS-9, 734 in BS-6 and 287 in BS-1.

