Open Menu

2,235 Arrested For Kite Flying This Year

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

2,235 arrested for kite flying this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.

Giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, 2235 accused were arrested and 2187 cases were registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, including Lahore. 424167 kites, 14635 spinning wheels were recovered and challans of 1876 cases were submitted. In the provincial capital Lahore, 616 suspects were arrested, 615 cases were registered, 20137 kites and 906 spinning wheels were recovered. Last year, 12525 suspects were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed that the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill should be strictly implemented. RPOs, CPOs, DPOs should intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, kite sellers and manufacturers.

The IG Punjab further said that deadly activities are not allowed at all and zero tolerance should be adopted against those involved in the bloody business. Elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the law.

Parents should keep their children away from this bloody game, while citizens should prove their responsibility by reporting kite flying at any location to 15.

Recent Stories

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

15 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

60 minutes ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

60 minutes ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

2 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

3 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

5 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan