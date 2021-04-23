2237 bags of sugar seized,7 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration,during the ongoing crackdown against hoarders,seized 2237 bags of sugar during last four days.

A spokesman of local administration said here Friday that the assistant commissioners conducted surprise raids at various warehouses and recovered 2237 bags of sugarcane and each bag has the weight of 50 kilograms.

During this period, 11 warehouses were sealed, while 7 cases were registered and 6 accused were arrested. The recovered sugar was later on sent for its sale on government-fixed price in open market.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali strongly directed the Assistant Commissioners to trace sugar hoarders and take their sugar stock into custody.