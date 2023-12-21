Open Menu

224 Females, 92 Minorities Submit Nomination Papers For NA, PK Reserved Seats: Spokesman EC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission received an overwhelming response from the candidates on the first day of receipt of the nomination papers for reserved seats of women and minorities in the National and Provincial assemblies.

According to provincial election commission spokesman, as many as 224 nomination papers received for the women reserved seats and 92 nomination papers for minority seats.

He said the process receiving of nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies' Constituencies would continue till December 22, adding that the candidates and their authorized persons could get and submit nomination papers at the offices of their respective returning officers (ROs).

The spokesman said that earlier the candidates of different districts had to submit their nomination papers in Peshawar but now the Election Commissioner of Pakistan has authorized the ROs to issue and receive nomination papers in their respective districts.

He said the preliminary list of candidates would be released on December 23 while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held from December 24 to 30.

As per the schedule, electoral symbols would be allotted to the candidates on January 13 and polling for the general elections would be held on February 8.

As per ECP, Rs 100 was the fee for obtaining the nomination papers and each candidate could submit a maximum of five nomination papers with different endorsers.

The fee for the candidate of the National Assembly seat is Rs30,000 which is non-refundable, similarly, the fee for the candidate of the Provincial Assembly seat is Rs20,000, non-refundable.

The candidate would have to attach the income tax return documents of the last three years with the nomination papers.

The basic eligibility for the candidate is to be a citizen of Pakistan and not less than 25 years of age.

The contestants for National Assembly seats must be voters of any place in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly January February December Women From Nomination Papers

