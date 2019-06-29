224 lawmakers participate in budget debate; says Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Saturday informed the House that a total of 224 lawmakers participated in the budget debate which continued for 58 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Saturday informed the House that a total of 224 lawmakers participated in the budget debate which continued for 58 hours.

The Speaker said that 123 members from treasury benches and 101 members from opposition benches took part in the budget discussion for 29 hours and 54 minutes and 28 hours and six minutes respectively.

He said that budget debate continued for 10 days. As per decision of the business advisory committee keeping in view the total strength on both sides of aisle, he said that 21 hours and 31 minutes were allocated to treasury lawmakers and 18 hours and 29 minutes to opposition members for debate during budget session which continued from June 10 to June 29.

However, he said that treasury benches consumed 29 hours and 54 minutes and opposition lawmakers took 28 hours and six minutes on budgetary debate.

The Speaker said that proceeding of the House was conducted as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007. He thanked all parliamentary leaders and members of the House for their cooperation in the budget session.