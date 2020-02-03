224 power pilferers caught during January 2020

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started massive crackdown against power theft in all five operation circles of FESCO and during the drive, 224 power pilferers were caught and fine of Rs 33.6 million was imposed on them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started massive crackdown against power theft in all five operation circles of FESCO and during the drive, 224 power pilferers were caught and fine of Rs 33.6 million was imposed on them.

besides registration of FIRs against 93 power pilferers during January 2020.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Monday that special Divisional Task Forces and M&T team were checking electricity meters of domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial consumer round the clock to trace out power theft.

In this connection, special teams of FESCO first circle checked 13794 electricity connections and caught 36 power pilferers and sent detection bills of Rs 5.5 million to them with getting registered cases against 4 consumers.

Similarly, special teams of second circle checked 11880 connections and caught 26 consumers while stealing electricity and register FIRs against 2 power thieves with issuing detection bills of Rs 13.6 million to them.

In Jhang circle, a total 23,125 electricity connections were checked while 64 power pilferers were caught by special teams and FIRs were got registered against 38 consumers while fine of Rs.9.5 million in shape of D-bills.

In Sargodha circle, special teams checked 54162 connections & caught 35 electricity thieves and got registered FIRs against 35 consumers while imposed fine of Rs 2.5 million in shape of detection bills.

In Mianwali circle, totally 14585 electricity connections were checked and caught 63 power thieves and imposed them fine of Rs 2.3 million and got registered 31 FIRs.

Meanwhile, FESCO Chief Shafiqul Hassan appealed the public to immediately inform the FESCO about any kind of electricity theft around their surroundings on FESCO toll free No.118, 0800-66554 or Ministry of Power Division hotline No. 051-9103888 so that immediate action could be initiated against power pilferers.

He further said that special campaign would be continued till the elimination of power pilferage from FESCO region completely.