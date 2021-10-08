224 profiteers arrested in a week

Divisional administration has arrested 224 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the region in last seven days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has arrested 224 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the region in last seven days.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the divisional administration striving hard to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates and taking strict action against profiteers.

The administration has conducted 20,279 raids at different locations of the region and arrested 224 profiteers while FIRs were registered against 91 others for selling commodities on high rates.

A fine of Rs 2.2 million has also been imposed on profiteers during the last seven days.

The Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed has directed district administrations of the region to ensure strict action against profiteers and the shopkeepers failed to display price lists at prominent places of their shops.