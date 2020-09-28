224 shops to be auctioned

Tehsil Council (Saddar) Faisalabad announced to auction 224 shops in various markets for monthly rent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Tehsil Council (Saddar) Faisalabad announced to auction 224 shops in various markets for monthly rent.

A spokesman of tehsil council Saddar said here on Monday that 145 shops situated at Commercial Plaza outside Karkhana Bazaar, 33 shops at Old Zail Ghar Plaza Katchery Bazaar, 32 at new Zail Ghar Plaza Katchery Bazaar and 14 shops at Liaqat Road.

�He said that auction of Katchery Bazaar shops will be held on October 14,while shops of Karkhana Bazaar will be auctioned on October 28 followed by auction of Liaqat Road shops on November 04, 2020.The bidder will have to pay Rs.100,000/- as advance for each shop before taking part in auction process while more information in this regard can be obtained from office of Tehsil Officer (Regulations) through telephone number 041-9201384, he added.