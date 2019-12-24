UrduPoint.com
2.240 Kgs Hashish Seized, 23 Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

2.240 Kgs Hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested Twenty three (23) accused including recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested Twenty three (23) accused including recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather/ during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 23 accused recovering 2.

240 Kilograms Hashish, 385 liters liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore, 3 Rifles 223 bore, 4 Gun 12 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from them.

They were Azeem alias Kashi, Zeeshan, Aftab, Shahid Imran, Ansar Abbas, Amir, Yasir, Ghulam Raza, Ghulam Murtaza, Arif, Taimour, Sikandar Hayat, Wasim Abbas, Ai Hamza and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

