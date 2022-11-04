225 dengue fever cases, four deaths reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :About 225 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while four people lost their lives.

According to the health department, a total of 15,778 cases of the dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 26 people died of the virus and 951 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 91 cases in Lahore, 41 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, 36 in Multan, four in Kasur, 97 in Faisalabad, seven in Sheikhupura, one each in Sialkot, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Vehari, three in Muzaffargarh, two each in Lodhran, Pakpatan and Sargodha.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had eliminated dengue larvae at 1,716 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 443,728 indoor and 112,765 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.