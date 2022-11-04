UrduPoint.com

225 Dengue Fever Cases, Four Deaths Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

225 dengue fever cases, four deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :About 225 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while four people lost their lives.

According to the health department, a total of 15,778 cases of the dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 26 people died of the virus and 951 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 91 cases in Lahore, 41 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, 36 in Multan, four in Kasur, 97 in Faisalabad, seven in Sheikhupura, one each in Sialkot, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Vehari, three in Muzaffargarh, two each in Lodhran, Pakpatan and Sargodha.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had eliminated dengue larvae at 1,716 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 443,728 indoor and 112,765 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Jhelum Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Vehari From

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.