2.25 million saplings to be planted in Mansehra district during current drive: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Saturday said the cooperation of masses, various departments and civil society encouraged the district administration to plant more trees during the current billion tree plantation drive

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Saturday said the cooperation of masses, various departments and civil society encouraged the district administration to plant more trees during the current billion tree plantation drive.

He expressed these views while addressing Green Pakistan ceremony held here at Phagla Govt. Girl's High School Mansehra.

The deputy commissioner disclosed that in the district 2.25 million trees would be planted during the drive.

He said that on short notice, Girl's school administration prepared for the inauguration of the plantation drive which is commendable, girls high school Mansehra took the first position in KPK.

The DC said that seven places in the district were allocated where every citizen could plant a sapling, later the administration would write the name of those who planted the trees.

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan also announced Rs 10,000 cash prize for the students of government girls high school owing to their good performance.

District education Officer (DEO) Female Naumana, ADO P&D Branch Basharat, teaching staff of school and students were also present on this occasion.