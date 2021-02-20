UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.25 Million Saplings To Be Planted In Mansehra District During Current Drive: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:51 PM

2.25 million saplings to be planted in Mansehra district during current drive: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Saturday said the cooperation of masses, various departments and civil society encouraged the district administration to plant more trees during the current billion tree plantation drive

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan Saturday said the cooperation of masses, various departments and civil society encouraged the district administration to plant more trees during the current billion tree plantation drive.

He expressed these views while addressing Green Pakistan ceremony held here at Phagla Govt. Girl's High School Mansehra.

The deputy commissioner disclosed that in the district 2.25 million trees would be planted during the drive.

He said that on short notice, Girl's school administration prepared for the inauguration of the plantation drive which is commendable, girls high school Mansehra took the first position in KPK.

The DC said that seven places in the district were allocated where every citizen could plant a sapling, later the administration would write the name of those who planted the trees.

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan also announced Rs 10,000 cash prize for the students of government girls high school owing to their good performance.

District education Officer (DEO) Female Naumana, ADO P&D Branch Basharat, teaching staff of school and students were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Mansehra Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

AC visits markets, reviews prices

3 minutes ago

Status of mother tongue acknowledged for national ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar congratulated PCB on start of PSL 6

7 minutes ago

Russian Justice Ministry Asked ECHR to Revise Deci ..

7 minutes ago

KP tax offices to remain open on upcoming weekend

7 minutes ago

Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.