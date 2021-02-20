225 MWMC workers get promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that 225 company workers were promoted under time scale promotion.

A sum of Rs 15 millions dues were also paid to the workers.

The verification process was underway to provide time scale promotion to 75 more company workers.

The new caps and shoes were also provided to 2000 sanitary workers.

Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the caps with company monogram will be helpful for workers identity into the field.

He said that the jackets, gloves and face masks were also provided to the field staff.

He said that the beauty of the city of Saints is possible due to sanitary workers and added that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of the workers.