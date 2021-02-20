UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

225 MWMC Workers Get Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

225 MWMC workers get promotion

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that 225 company workers were promoted under time scale promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that 225 company workers were promoted under time scale promotion.

A sum of Rs 15 millions dues were also paid to the workers.

The verification process was underway to provide time scale promotion to 75 more company workers.

The new caps and shoes were also provided to 2000 sanitary workers.

Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the caps with company monogram will be helpful for workers identity into the field.

He said that the jackets, gloves and face masks were also provided to the field staff.

He said that the beauty of the city of Saints is possible due to sanitary workers and added that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of the workers.

Related Topics

Multan Company Million

Recent Stories

Ghana Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vac ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12,953 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Prosecutor Asks Moscow Court to Deduct 1.5 Months ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Ambassador Asks 'Russian Friends' to Consid ..

2 minutes ago

Former women councillors call for conducting local ..

2 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.