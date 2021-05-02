UrduPoint.com
2,250 Sugar Bags Seized

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

2,250 sugar bags seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The city district administration Sunday carried out a crackdown on illegal profiteers, hoarders and seized 2,250 bags of hoarded sugar at Sundar Multan Road.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, raided the godown and seized the sugar bags of 50-kg each. The confiscated sugar would be sold to vendors in different markets at the wholesale rate.

