2,250 sugar bags seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The city district administration Sunday carried out a crackdown on illegal profiteers, hoarders and seized 2,250 bags of hoarded sugar at Sundar Multan Road.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, raided the godown and seized the sugar bags of 50-kg each. The confiscated sugar would be sold to vendors in different markets at the wholesale rate.