UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22,500 Kites Confiscated In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:02 PM

22,500 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpindi

Police carried out operation and confiscated 22,500 kites, 100 strings rolls and arrested a kite supplier here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 22,500 kites, 100 strings rolls and arrested a kite supplier here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police raided and confiscated 22,500 kites, 100 strings rolls and material used for kite flying and arrested a kite supplier namely Muhammad Ijaz.

City Police Officer Capt� Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying, adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented. He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

3 minutes ago

China expands high-standard farmland to ensure gra ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Jhang

4 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad BA/Bsc ex ..

7 minutes ago

Undocking of Russia's Progress MS-12 Unaffected by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.