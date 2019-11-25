22,500 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Police carried out operation and confiscated 22,500 kites, 100 strings rolls and arrested a kite supplier here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police raided and confiscated 22,500 kites, 100 strings rolls and material used for kite flying and arrested a kite supplier namely Muhammad Ijaz.

City Police Officer Capt� Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying, adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented. He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.