22,500 Units Charged To Power Pilferers In Salamatpura

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) During the ongoing grand anti-theft campaign, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft in a plaza in the Salamatpura area of its Eastern Circle.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Sunday, the company’s inspection team found that electricity was being stolen directly through illegal wires from the light transmission line. The stolen electricity was being supplied to a a clinic, saloon, cable network office, mobile tower and three houses, he said and added that the accused have caused a loss of hundreds of thousand rupees to the national exchequer by stealing electricity.

The spokesman said that all the accused have been charged a total of 22,500 units in the form of a detection bill, while the wires used in electricity theft have been seized and an FIR application has been submitted with the local police station.

On the other hand, the former medical officer (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital in Okara circle, Dr. Muhammad Sagheer, was caught stealing electricity through a tempered meter. An application has also been filed against the accused in the police station concerned while legal proceedings are underway.

