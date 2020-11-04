225,298 calls received at 15 Helpline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released statistics of calls received on emergency helplines 15 during the last month on Wednesday.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 225,298 calls, out of which, 140,145 ones were considered hoax and action was taken on 47,890 cases.

As many as 24,664 of the calls sought information, consultancy, traffic management, or CTP help, the PSCA spokesman said.

The PSCA Lost & Found center helped in the recovery of 10 missing people, four carsand 183 motorcycles.