2257 Challaned Over Using Tinted Glasses In Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has challaned 2257 persons during last month over using tinted glasses in their vehicles.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, the CTP carried out operation against the use of tinted glasses in vehicles and collectively fined 2257 persons, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the operation, black stickers were removed from the glasses and the drivers of such vehicles were directed to avoid using tinted glasses in future.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has urged upon the people to ensure adherence to traffic laws and warned of initiating strict action against the violators.

