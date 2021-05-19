2258 police personnel vaccinated at District Police Lines Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Corona Vaccination Centre at District Police Lines Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been providing vaccination facilities to the police personnel on daily basis with a view to make the police force protected from coronavirus.

Senior police officers have continuously been monitoring the vaccination process and standard of facilities being provided to the police officers and officials at this vaccination centre.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed that as many as 2258 police personnel above age of 30 years have so far been vaccinated at this centre during last nine days.

He directed MS of the hospital to provide best possible facilities to the police personnel visiting the vaccination centre.

Around ten thousands police personnel will be vaccinated at this Police Vaccination Centre, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

The number of Data Entry and Registration Counters has been increased to meet the target of vaccination in given timeline, he concluded.