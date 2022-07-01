2259 power pilferers nabbed in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2259 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month of June , Mepco official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 3.1 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 57.7 million fine was imposed on them while 459 FIRs were registered against them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.