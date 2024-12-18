226 Girls Registered For Mass-marriage Under "Dhee Rani" Initiative
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Umme Farwa Hamdani said on Wednesday that 226 girls underwent registration for mass-marriage ceremonies under “Dhee Rani” initiative in Multan division.
Each bride will receive a grant of Rs 100,000 as "Salami," aimed at supporting underprivileged families.
Umme Farwa Hamdani stated that the initiative was progressing rapidly, with mass-marriage ceremonies planned at the district level. "The government is ensuring transparency by using the Punjab Information Technology board's portal for registration," she explained, adding that families meeting the specified criteria were eligible to apply.
To ensure credibility, Assistant Commissioners were verifying applications at the tehsil level.
So far, 61 families were registered in Khanewal, 50 in Multan, 75 in Vehari, and 40 in Lodhran.
For each couple, 42 guests will be host, with 20 from the groom's side and 22 from the bride's family. The initiative also ensures representation from every union council in the division, Hamdani added. Newlywed brides will receive their Rs 100,000 "Salami" through ATM cards. The program was being lauded as a major step towards social welfare and poverty alleviation in the region.
Recent Stories
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
226 girls registered for mass-marriage under "Dhee Rani" initiative1 minute ago
-
FCCI Chief urges private sector to contribute for polio free Pakistan1 minute ago
-
List of dilapidated school buildings sought for repair2 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka2 minutes ago
-
P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse2 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola emphasizes to take all stakeholders on board in legislation to prevent child marriage2 minutes ago
-
Forest dept. thwarts attempt to smuggle timber from Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects vaccination process of Anti Polio Campaign12 minutes ago
-
334 AQI recorded in city12 minutes ago
-
Elderly man reunited with family12 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Christian employees celebrate Christmas22 minutes ago