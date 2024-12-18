Open Menu

226 Girls Registered For Mass-marriage Under "Dhee Rani" Initiative

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

226 girls registered for mass-marriage under "Dhee Rani" initiative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Umme Farwa Hamdani said on Wednesday that 226 girls underwent registration for mass-marriage ceremonies under “Dhee Rani” initiative in Multan division.

Each bride will receive a grant of Rs 100,000 as "Salami," aimed at supporting underprivileged families.

Umme Farwa Hamdani stated that the initiative was progressing rapidly, with mass-marriage ceremonies planned at the district level. "The government is ensuring transparency by using the Punjab Information Technology board's portal for registration," she explained, adding that families meeting the specified criteria were eligible to apply.

To ensure credibility, Assistant Commissioners were verifying applications at the tehsil level.

So far, 61 families were registered in Khanewal, 50 in Multan, 75 in Vehari, and 40 in Lodhran.

For each couple, 42 guests will be host, with 20 from the groom's side and 22 from the bride's family. The initiative also ensures representation from every union council in the division, Hamdani added. Newlywed brides will receive their Rs 100,000 "Salami" through ATM cards. The program was being lauded as a major step towards social welfare and poverty alleviation in the region.

