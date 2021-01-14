226 patients die of coronavirus in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Health Services Director Dr Riaz said 225 people died of coronavirus in the division so far.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said a total 5,433 positive patients were recorded in the division, adding that 226 patients were quarantined whereas 32 had been admitted to field hospital.

He said there were 3,438 active cases of the COVID-19 in Sargodha district, 739 in Khushab, 1,474 in Mianwali and 782 were present in district Bhakkar.

The director health said 105 patients died of coronavirus in Sargodha, 20 in Khushab, 77 in Mianwali and 23 in Bhakkar district.

As many as 2,181 patients had been recovered in Sargodha district, 586 in Khushab,1,355 in Mianwali and 713 patients had been recovered in Bhakkar district, he added.