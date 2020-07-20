UrduPoint.com
226 Power Pilferers Nabbed In July

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:48 PM

226 power pilferers nabbed in July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 226 power pilferers and imposed fine of Rs.18.68 million from various parts of its region during the month of July.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that special task force checked 54676 electricity connections in first circles of the FESCO region and unearthed power theft at 226 points as 117 pilferers were stealing electricity direct from main lines whereas 28 accused were involved in meter tampering,15 in pasting stunt, 4 in break of meter neutral and remaining were stealing electricity through other modes.

FESCO team removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and imposed fine amounting to Rs.18.681 million by issuing them detection bills of 1134214 units.

Cases were registered against 22 power pilferers so far, while further action was underway, he added.

