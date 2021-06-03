UrduPoint.com
2,261,432 Calls Received At 15 Helpline In May

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:12 PM

As many as 2,261,432 calls were received at 15 emergency helpline during the month of May, out of which 1,385,410 calls were considered hoax and 171,787 with genuine concerns, on which the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 2,261,432 calls were received at 15 emergency helpline during the month of May, out of which 1,385,410 calls were considered hoax and 171,787 with genuine concerns, on which the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action.

According to the PSCA, 79,758 of the calls received sought information, and 7,693 calls for traffic management and the city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found centre also contributed to the recovery of nine missing persons, 156 motorcycles, six rickshaw and two cars.

A spokesperson said that the PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation to law-enforcement agencies, and all others in need, whenever required.

Citizens were requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city, he added.

