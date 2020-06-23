UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2262 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:19 PM

2262 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 2262 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 218 were reported died in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :More than 2262 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 218 were reported died in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,13391 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4695 were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2262 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 994 people were awaited while 7978 were tested negative.

"Presently 742 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 357 belonged to Rawal Town,122 Potahar Town,133 Rawalpindi Cantt, 33 Gujar Khan, 35 Taxila, 29 Khutta, 6 Kalar Syedan ,18 Kotli Sattian and 9 Murree," he said.

The DPR said that 1472 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 218 were died in the district.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Died Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

24 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

36 minutes ago

Germany's Robert Koch Institute Believes Second Wa ..

2 minutes ago

China launches last BDS satellite to complete glob ..

2 minutes ago

Man arrested for selling injection on exorbitant r ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish troupe set for drive-in performance in Ist ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.