2262 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 2262 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 218 were reported died in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :More than 2262 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 218 were reported died in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab,13391 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4695 were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2262 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 994 people were awaited while 7978 were tested negative.

"Presently 742 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 357 belonged to Rawal Town,122 Potahar Town,133 Rawalpindi Cantt, 33 Gujar Khan, 35 Taxila, 29 Khutta, 6 Kalar Syedan ,18 Kotli Sattian and 9 Murree," he said.

The DPR said that 1472 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 218 were died in the district.